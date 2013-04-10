Schools and many businesses remain closed, newspapers may be delayed until Thursday

Update: Hay Springs schools have been cancelled for tomorrow, Thursday, April 11. The Elders’ Wisdom program scheduled for Thursday evening will be rescheduled to a later date. Gordon-Rushville schools have also now been cancelled for Thursday, but will go a full day on Friday.

Sheridan County received another large helping of snow last night leaving many people snowed in at their homes. City and county crews are still working diligently to clear the streets, but travel is still not advised as many side streets are still impassible without four wheel drive. The highways remain hazardous at this time and the Nebraska Department of Roads is advising everyone to delay any travel plans at this time. To the south, Interstate 80 remains closed from Kearney to the Wyoming line.

Both Gordon-Rushville and Hay Springs schools remain closed today, and many area businesses are following suit as employees are unable to make it to work. The Journal Star office remains closed today, but we may be contacted by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The newspapers have been printed, but remain stranded in Martin, S.D. at this time. They will be delivered to us as soon as the roads allow it.

We are asking anyone who has pictures of the storm to email them to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We will publish our favorites in next week's issue, and post all entries to our online photo gallery.