More winter coming our way

The overall weather pattern this upcoming week is shaping up to potentially be deja vu, if you’ll pardon us saying so, as Winter Storm Yogi affects some of the same parts of the country as Winter Storm Walda did last week.

More Spring Snow?

For some of the same areas that just dealt with Winter Storm Walda, more snow is moving in. This is especially true for cities such as Denver and Cheyenne, Wyo. through Wednesday.

The heavy-snow bull’s-eye will focus on southern Wyoming and northern Colorado Monday night into Tuesday, with the potential for additional accumulation all the way into Wednesday. This prolonged period of snow will likely generate significant accumulations, especially over the mountains as well as areas just east of the mountains in Wyoming and northern Colorado.

Not only will the large-scale storm system generate widespread clouds and precipitation, but ground-level easterly winds will also force air to rise into the Front Range of the Rockies, enhancing the formation of precipitation and boosting snowfall potential even more. It’s not out of the question that a few locales from central Wyoming to far northern Colorado could exceed two feet of new snow from this system.

Upper Midwest Impact

Farther to the northeast across the Plains and Upper Midwest, exactly where and how much snowfall to expect will be dependent on the exact track of the low-pressure system. The forecast maps on this page show a potential swath of snow from Colorado and Wyoming to the Upper Midwest.

The general consensus favors a swath from western Nebraska through South Dakota into parts of eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota for the maximum snowfall from Yogi, but models are not in total agreement on the later stages of the forecast. A southward jog could put more of Nebraska and Iowa in play for accumulating snow.

Additionally, as the center of low pressure winds up and heads into the Great Lakes region, additional snow may develop Thursday into Friday across a large part of Minnesota and Wisconsin, potentially including the Twin Cities. Temperatures will be a key question, especially given how far into spring we will be by this point, and may temper the snowfall potential in this region.

Much like we saw this past week, cold air will be entrenched across the northern/central Plains and Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, warm and moist air will surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico. In between, we’ll have a frontal zone with low pressure riding along it that will head northeastward with time.

Potential impacts from this “deja vu” pattern will likely be similar as well with more snow and severe weather.

National Weather Forecast for Bennett County:

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Snow. Low around 24. Breezy, with a east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Periods of snow. High near 28. Blustery, with a east wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.