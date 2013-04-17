2013 G-R Prom Royalty named

Photo by Jordan Huether 

The 2013 prom royalty for Gordon-Rushville are, from left: Nick Sasse, Emilee Elwood, Nic Elwood, Brittany Hoagland, Ryan Burdine, Cali Mulcahy, Thomas Sandoz, Kirsten Richardson, Sam Boldon, Krystal Nelson, Lemur Gardner, Shelby Andersen.

Prom starts this Saturday with the social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Supper at 6. Grand March begins at 9 p.m., with the dance following until 1 a.m.

More in this category: « Rushville native to command newest U.S. Navy ship More winter coming our way »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top