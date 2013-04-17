2013 G-R Prom Royalty named

Photo by Jordan Huether

The 2013 prom royalty for Gordon-Rushville are, from left: Nick Sasse, Emilee Elwood, Nic Elwood, Brittany Hoagland, Ryan Burdine, Cali Mulcahy, Thomas Sandoz, Kirsten Richardson, Sam Boldon, Krystal Nelson, Lemur Gardner, Shelby Andersen.

Prom starts this Saturday with the social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Supper at 6. Grand March begins at 9 p.m., with the dance following until 1 a.m.