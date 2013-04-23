2013 GRHS Prom a big success

By Clint Andersen

The 2013 GRHS prom was Saturday night at it was big success. The theme of the evening was “The Dark Forest”. To accomplish the atmosphere, the junior class used fluorescent paint very effectively to outline a walkway, trees, and other embellishments that “glowed” when the lights were turned off and a “black light” was used. This created a tremendous effect along with the illuminated archway that served as the entrance for the Grand March. The juniors and seniors along with faculty and staff were treated to a meal of roast beef and cheesy hash-browns with a dessert of cherry cheesecake. Entertainment was provided by the servers much to the delight of the students.

Later in the evening, the Grand March gave the juniors and seniors a chance to showcase their style as they entered the Prom in grand fashion. The Grand March concluded with the introduction of the candidates for Prom King and Queen. This year’s candidates were: Shelby Andersen, Sam Boldon, Ryan Burdine, Emilee Elwood, Brittany Hoagland, Nic Elwood, Cali Mulcahy, Lemur Gardner, Crystal Nelson, Thomas Sandoz, Kirsten Richardson, and Nick Sasse. The crown bearers were Allie Nelson and Paxton Simmons. The coronation was done by this year’s homecoming queen and king, Audra Sasse and Lee Smith. The 2013 Prom queen was Emilee Elwood and the king was Nic Elwood.

Following the coronation, the students shared a dance with their parents, then danced the night away. After dancing all night, many students attended the post-prom activities at the Strike Zone in Rushville. Students spent the early morning hours from 2-5 a.m. enjoying a variety of activities that included bowling, darts, billiards, casino games, the frozen t-shirt contest, and lots of “minute to win it” games. The Booster Club sponsored the free event and gave away tons of prizes to everyone involved. Food was also available for the students at no charge as the breakfast buffet was set up all night for the students as well. This was a great way for the students to have a safe and enjoyable time.

The Booster Club deserves a huge “Thank You” for organizing and sponsoring this event. It is a lot of work to find volunteers to stay up all night, but it is well worth it to ensure the safety of the students.

With a successful 2013 Prom behind us, we look forward to the creativity and excitement of next year’s Prom.

See many more prom photos here!