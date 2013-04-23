Sheridan County Commissioners 4-22-2013

Proceedings of the County Commissioners

April 22, 2013

Present were Chairman Dan Kling, Commissioners Jack Andersen and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

Meeting as the Board of Equalization (BOE), the Commissioners approved Assessor Trudy Winter’s request to add to the tax rolls five houses sold by the Gordon Housing Authority – 4 to private parties and 1 to the City of Gordon.

The BOE approved the Assessor’s request to remove from the 2013 tax rolls a mobile home owned by Jerry Halverson that had been removed from the County prior to January 1.

The Commissioners tabled consideration of the Nebraska Department of Roads “Federal Funds Purchase Program – Supplemental Agreement” until May 13 to give the Road Superintendent additional time to review the documents.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester informed the Board that he is purchasing a new two-section, 12-foot rotary mower for roadside mowing.

The Commissioners authorized Chairman Kling to sign the closing statements for the refinancing of certain bonds for the Solid Waste Authority of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN). On February 25, 2013, the Board approved the re-financing of these bonds at a rate of approximately 2.04%, less that half the current rate.

Commissioner Andersen reported that the enabling legislation for the Sheridan County portion of the Cowboy Trail seems likely to advance in the state legislature.

The Board will meet next on Monday, May 13, 2013, at 9:00 a.m.

