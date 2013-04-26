Merriman woman wins million dollar jackpot

Playing her favorite slot machine at East Wind Casino, really paid off for Sandra Marrs on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.

A resident of Merriman, Nebraska, Sandra and a friend were enjoying an evening at the casino, when she hit it big...really big...$1,154,123 big!

When asked how she felt when she realized she won, Sandra replied “Total shock! At first I didn’t know what was happening, but when the siren went off I realized I had won!”

She quickly called her husband, and, “He didn’t believe me at first,” Sandra said.

A loyal East Wind Casino customer for the past eight months, Sandra was playing her favorite Cadillac Jack machine on Tuesday, Wicked Sexy Devil.

And what does she plan to do with her winnings? “Pay off bills, and take a 30th Anniversary vacation with my husband,” replied Sandra.

The East Wind Casino is located on the East edge of Martin, SD. The Casino is owned and operated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe.