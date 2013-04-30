Sand Ridge Golf Course has successful fundraiser tournament

Photo and story by Clint Andersen

The annual Rushville Sand Ridge Golf Course fundraiser tournament was held on Saturday. Much to everyone’s enjoyment, the weather was beautiful. The tournament had a great turnout thanks to temperatures in the mid 70’s. Twenty-five teams competed in a four-person scramble and a good time was had by all. Following the tournament, a dinner of burgers and brats was served before the day’s main event – the auction.

This year’s auction was a huge success thanks to the hard work of the Sand Ridge golf board, and the generosity of local merchants. Golf packages to over 20 local and regional courses were sold along with golf bags, clubs, casino packages, football and baseball tickets, an Eric Crouch autographed football and a new grill. The evening culminated with the raffle drawing for a new golf cart which was won by Mr. Coyle from Rapid City.

The funds raised on Saturday will allow the golf board to maintain and improve the course and clubhouse. If you haven’t golfed in Rushville recently, come out and enjoy a relaxing round and enjoy your favorite beverage in the clubhouse while playing a game of Keno.