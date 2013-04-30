Elders impart some wisdom to Hay Springs

Hay Springs Elders Margaret Bork and Delmer Hindman were honored at the 2013 Elders Wisdom celebration last Thursday night at the Hay Springs school. A large crowd gathered to dine with the Elders and learn from their lives.

The event was emceed by Mrs. Beth Jungck (pictured at right), who also performed two wonderful songs for the audience with her family. The Hay Springs video production class showcased videos at the event which included in depth interviews with each of the elders. The elementary students also sang songs about each of the honorees, written personally for them.