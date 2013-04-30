Parkview Lodge serves up hope

By Jordan Huether

Have you ever thought to yourself, “I wish there was a way I could enjoy a delicious, homemade meal without having to cook, while also supporting a great local cause and socializing with members of my community?” Well, do I have a deal for you.

Since November of 2012, Parkview Lodge Assisted Living in Rushville has been hosting Monday Meals. Every Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parkview Lodge provides a home-cooked meal to anyone who wishes to come eat for a suggested donation of $5 or more. Every week the meal is provided by a different group or organization, but every week is delicious.

The money raised by the meals goes toward keeping the facility, which has been struggling financially due to low occupancy, open. The facility has a total of 22 rooms and a maximum occupancy of 26 residents, but currently is only home to 11. Due to this low number, Parkview Lodge has difficulty paying bills, payroll, and putting money aside for any other projects.

“We need the community’s support,” stated coordinator Barbara Van Kerrebrook. “We need people to come out and have meals with us on Mondays, give us a donation, and we’ve been asking all of the organizations to provide the meal.”

She added that, “In order for this to truly be a success, we need the whole community to be involved. We need people to come from Gordon and Hay Springs as well.”

They will even deliver to the local communities if you are unable to make it to Rushville on Mondays, however dining at Parkview Lodge allows you to converse with other community members as well as the fine residents and staff of the Assisted Living. They are also offering tours of the facility to anyone who is interested.

President of the Assisted Living Board, Jason Funk, added that, “It brings people into the assisted living that may not otherwise have a reason to come in here.”

While the Monday Meals have been going on since last November, they really only took off a few months ago when GIVE really got involved and made it into the success it is today.

The situation may look dire, but the people of Parkview Lodge are not about to give up. “The people that are from here, want to stay here,” stated Funk. “They want to utilize this facility. It’s valuable to the community, and we definitely need it, and it employs a lot of people here.”

Funk added that if the facility were to close, many of the residents would likely be forced to seek residency elsewhere, possibly even as far away as Chadron or Alliance if they were unable to get into Gordon or Hay Springs.

Barbara Van Kerrebrook added that, “Someday down the road, one of us might need to be here, and it would not be a good thing if it was not here and available to us.”

If you would like to help, you can attend lunch on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 307 Conrad St. in Rushville, and make a donation. Groups are also encouraged to provide a meal one week. You can call Barb Van Kerrebrook at 327-5630, and she can set you up with a date. If you or a family member are considering assisted living in the near future, stop by and take a tour. The best way to ensure their future financial security is by increasing their occupancy.

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living is extremely grateful to the community for their unending support. The staff, residents and board have also been very helpful in these tough times. With the help of this community, we can save this wonderful facility.