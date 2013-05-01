Seniors attend County Government Day

By Clint Andersen

The senior classes of Hay Springs and Gordon-Rushville high schools attended County Government Day on Thursday.

County Commissioner Jim Krotz outlined the duties of each county office and introduced the officials representing those offices along with a quick outline of how government works at the county level. Eloise Kampbell, Clerk of the District Court and Sheridan County historian, shared some of the early history of the county including how the county seat was located in Rushville.

Following the presentation, the students spent the morning with the county officials learning more in-depth what their duties entailed. The students also enjoyed lunch and an educational presentation on last year’s fire.

County Government Day was started in 1942 to help educate students about the workings of county government. It is administered by the American Legion.