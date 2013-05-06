Whiteclay protesters vandalize beer truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A beer truck in the Nebraska border town of Whiteclay was vandalized by activists who were protesting the town’s alcohol stores near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Two eyewitnesses tell The Associated Press that more than a dozen activists confronted the truck’s driver Friday as he was making a delivery.

Vic Clarke, a Whiteclay grocery store owner, says one activist flashed a knife and told the driver to leave town. Group members then started stomping on his beer containers and throwing them into the street. The truck’s two front tires were slashed.

The driver was not hurt. Native American activist Olowan Martinez says the activists were part a group she helped organize to protest Whiteclay. She declined to release names.

Sheridan County Attorney Dennis King says criminal charges are likely.