Come on out to the 3rd Annual Gordon Memorial Healthy Living Fair this Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Gordon-Rushville Gymnasium, to get free and low-cost health screenings as well as valuable information regarding your health.

There will be a variety of health screenings and education available for people of all ages.

Low cost screenings available from 9-11 a.m.:

• $10 blood draws – checks blood sugar and cholesterol.

• $15 Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screening for men – checks a man’s risk for prostate cancer.

Anyone taking advantage of the blood screenings should fast for 10-12 hours, drink plenty of water and continue taking prescribed medications.

Bring your kids out to the football field around 9 a.m. this Saturday and watch the AirLink Helicopter land. This activity will be weather permitting, and patient permitting, as patients always come first. Your children can also come and experience the Gordon Ambulance, Nebraska State Patrol Simulator or the brand new Rushville Fire Truck.

Come out this Saturday, May 18, and take advantage of the free Pulmonary Function tests, EKG screenings, free baby wellness check, or receive information on children’s outreach programs, including agriculture programs, autism awareness, or get your child’s car seat checked, or the “Brown Bag Program”. You can bring in any prescriptions you are taking and have them checked by our Pharmacist. Parents can also sign their children up for Red Cross swimming lessons or CPR classes.

You can also donate blood while at the Health Fair to Western Nebraska Blood Center. All the blood collected at the Healthy Living Fair will stay in the Nebraska panhandle. Come check out all of our vendors this year including the Robotics booth May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gordon-Rushville High School Gymnasium.