Tri-State Cowboy Museum nears completion

The expansion of the Tri-State Old Time Cowboys’ Memorial Museum in Gordon is nearly completed. According to Dr. David Browder, president of the Tri-State Cowboy Association, all that remains is to finish some interior work and shingle the roof of the addition, which will house an office, a break room, and more display space. The museum is set to open the first of June, however the addition may not be open to the public until mid-June.

The Tri-State Cowboys’ benefit auction will be held this Saturday, May 25, at the Gordon American Legion. Cowgirls will start serving lunch at 11:30, and the auction will begin at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go to help pay for the new addition to the museum. Several auction items have already been donated, ranging from a Ford pick-up to silverware and dishes, as well as many western antiques, including an extensive barbed wire collection, horse collars, saddles and tack. They are still looking for donations, so if you have anything you would like to donate, please call David Browder at 308-282-1115.