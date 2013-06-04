Single vehicle accident brings down the lights

On Friday, May 31, at 11:05 a.m., David W. Heckman of Alliance was driving westbound on Highway 20 in Rushville when his Western Cooperative F-150 went off the road and onto the sidewalk in front of the Plains Theater, taking out the two decorative light poles in front. According to Sheridan County Sheriff Terry Robbins, Heckman was checked for impaired driving and was not impaired. No citations were given, but the vehicle sustained $3,000 in damage, while the light poles are estimated at $3,500. No other vehicles or civilians were in the area at the time, however Robbins stated that about fifteen minutes prior, there had been several children gathered out front on the sidewalk.