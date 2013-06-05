Garage catches fire in Rushville
On Wednesday morning, fire fighters were called to the residence of Jackie Reeves in Rushville, Neb. Dwaine Sones estimated around $20,000 in damages to the seperate two car garage, but no injuries. Authorities suspect a kerosene lantern was knocked over and claimed alomost the entire building and the items stored inside.
