Garage catches fire in Rushville

On Wednesday morning, fire fighters were called to the residence of Jackie Reeves in Rushville, Neb. Dwaine Sones estimated around $20,000 in damages to the seperate two car garage, but no injuries.  Authorities suspect a kerosene lantern was knocked over and claimed alomost the entire building and the  items stored inside.

 
Last modified onWednesday, 05 June 2013 13:46

