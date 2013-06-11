The Hat Rack has come to Gordon

By Janet Skinner

What’s better then a custom made hat? To Gary Waugh, owner of the Hat Rack, nothing.

Gary and his wife Joan moved to Gordon late October 2012, after selling their farm in North Platte, Neb.

In 1991, he had a hat made by a gentlemen out of Valentine and was so intrigued by it he decided to make it a profession for himself. For the past nine years, Gary has been making custom hats for people across the nation, even in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

His shop is located just a few steps from their home south of Gordon.. It is simple with beautiful wood walls decorated with old antique tools that makes for a good conversation.

He does multiple styles such as Fedora, Derby, Hom,burg and his best seller, the “Cowboy Hat.” Renovating good quality hats is also an option.

Waugh uses three types of material: beaver, beaver blend, and rabbit fur. The sweatband is made out of sheep leather with a satin liner and your name stamped on the inside.

The Hat Rack does not have set hours. He encourages you to call ahead and will accommodate what works best for you due to the fitting process, which requires you to be present for a perfect fit.

“I guarantee it will be a happy ending. It will be everything they personally wanted,” Gary stated.