Robin Ferguson is Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2013

Robin Ferguson has been named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2013. The Gordon native was crowned during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska speech competition on Wednesday, June 12, at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Ferguson, 15, will be a sophomore at Gordon-Rushville High School in the fall.

She won the speech, horsemanship, personality and congeniality categories. She tied for first on a 60 question written test. Robin replaces Karlie Osborn of Hershey, Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2012. Robin said she wanted to be queen so she could educate and inspire people of all ages to become lifelong fans of rodeo. Her goal is to eventually become Miss Rodeo America.

For the next year, she will spend her reign appearing at rodeos, parades and other social functions around the state. Her prizes include a saddle, belt buckle, two year scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College, flowers, a leather portfolio, among many other items.