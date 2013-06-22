Tornado spotted near Gordon

The region was pummeled by mother nature Friday with everything from large, damaging hail to a few tornadoes, one of which touched down just south of Gordon moving northeast. According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, the tornado pictured above caused over $8,000 worth of damage to a pivot south of Gordon, snapped off five power poles and uprooted a few trees. Parts of Sheridan County received nearly three inches of rain from the system.

Storm chasers were spotted in the area, and remained in Sheridan County on Saturday. 

Send your storm photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Photo by Jerry Kearns

Last modified onTuesday, 25 June 2013 16:10
More in this category: « Controlled burn sends up smoke Robin Ferguson is Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top