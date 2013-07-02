Essence brings a little wine to the area

By Janet Skinner

Ever since her job at French Flowers, Amber Sasse has loved the floral business. With her family raised, the decision was made to start her own shop, and Essence was created.

Amber’s shop offers floral design, wine, wine accessories, some home decor, and a small selection of gifts. The classy and elegant style of her shop is nothing less than amazing.

Along with her mom Carol, who also works there, Amber is looking forward to entertaining her customers with wine tasting events. She is featuring the Miletta Vista Winery from Saint Paul, Nebraska, which offers great wine, and in the future may feature more wineries.

Essence is located at 117 N Main Street in Gordon.