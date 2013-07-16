Beer distributor stopping Whiteclay deliveries

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ A Scottsbluff beer distributor is limiting deliveries to stores in Whiteclay out of concern about the safety of drivers.

KNEB radio reports (http://bit.ly/1b0xzJm ) Jeff Scheinost, who owns High Plains Budweiser, has decided to stop delivering to Whiteclay, a tiny town that borders South Dakota and the officially dry Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Scheinost says drivers will deliver only as far as Rushville, 20 miles south of Whiteclay. Retailers can haul beer back to Whiteclay.

Scheinost says he made his decision after repeated incidents, including one last Monday in which someone shot pellets at a delivery truck.

Activists have targeted Whiteclay for years with marches and road blockades designed to stop alcohol from crossing into the reservation.

It wasn’t clear whether another distributor that delivers to Whiteclay would take a similar move.