Cowboy Museum borrows PRCA rodeo champion Scott “Ote” Berry’s saddle

By Janet Skinner

About a year ago, Jim Potter of the Nebraska State Historical Society in Chadron started traveling through the state in search of cowboy artifacts for the exhibit, which he is curator of, Nebraska Cowboys: Lives, Legends and Legacies at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln, Neb., on 15th and P.

When Jim visited the Cowboy Museum in Gordon, he selected the saddle of Scott Berry to represent the rodeo side of the cowboy.

The saddle will be on display from September 10, 2013, through January 5, 2015. There will be a special opening reception for members and friends of Nebraska history the evening of October 10, 2013.

The display will take up three large galleries, offering a showcase of artifacts from the working cowboys during the open range period to contemporary times, a chuck wagon, bunk house, clothing, and a small area on cowboy showmen.

“We’ve been borrowing things all over Nebraska. It’s been really fun to work with other museums across the state and showcase some of their collection and hopefully that will bring people out and promote other museums by showcasing what they have,” said Laura Mooney, Senior Museum Curator.

Photo by Janet Skinner

Laura Mooney, left and Christine Smith, right, both from the Nebraska Historical Society and History Museum out of Lincoln, Neb., loaded up the prize winning saddle of Scott “Ote” Berry. The saddle will be displayed in the exhibit Nebraska Cowboys: Lives, Legends and Legacies exhibit at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln, Neb.