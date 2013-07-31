Pope buys Pheasant Run Restaurant

By Janet Skinner

Lee Pope, a resident of Gordon, bought the Pheasant Run Restaurant from Richard McKay on June 5, 2013. With the purchase of the restaurant, Lee has decided to move to Hay Springs to be close to his new business.

Lee has decided to leave the menu unchanged. All the great food will be offered as before along with specials and a lunch buffet.

One of the new things Lee will be doing is opening a sports bar called Checkers in the same building as the cafe. The bar will include 65” TVs along with pay-per-view events and pool tables.

Lee is also co-owner of a restaurant in Las Vegas.

An open house will be set at a later date when the remodeling is closer to being finished.

The Pheasant Run is located at 118 North Main in Hay Springs.