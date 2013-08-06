Rick Yusten wins People’s Choice Award

Local artist Rick Yusten was the winner of the People’s Choice Award Saturday, August 3, at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City, S.D. His painting, “Robin’s Egg Blue House” was chosen by people attending the first annual Urban Plein Air competition, part of the Art inside Out Urban Art Festival.

The one-day plein air event (painting in open air) gave artist the opportunity to capture an image of their choice in the Rapid City area from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A wet paint sale and competition was held later that evening, when the awards were announced.

Art Inside Out is an urban art festival that includes plein air painting and sketching, a wet sale, community mural, community sculpture, art trading card show and workshop, artists booths and more. Proceeds from the event support the Rapid City Art Council’s education program.