Heavy rain hits area

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the 400 block of Main Street in Gordon Friday afternoon as heavy rains mixed with small hail hit the area for the better part of an hour, flooding many streets, including in front of the Journal office. Up to three inches of rain has been reported by our readers from the Friday storm. Another two inches fell Tuesday night, giving the area over five inches of much needed rain this week!

