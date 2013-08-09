Heavy rain hits area

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the 400 block of Main Street in Gordon Friday afternoon as heavy rains mixed with small hail hit the area for the better part of an hour, flooding many streets, including in front of the Journal office. Up to three inches of rain has been reported by our readers from the Friday storm. Another two inches fell Tuesday night, giving the area over five inches of much needed rain this week!

See more photos here! 

Videos can be found on the videos page

Last modified onWednesday, 14 August 2013 08:41
More in this category: « Proceedings of the County Commissioners - August 12, 2013 Rick Yusten wins People’s Choice Award »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top