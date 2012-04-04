District 1 American Legion holds convention

The District One American Legion, Department of Nebraska, held their 81st Convention in Hay Springs on March 31, 2012, with 115 Legion and Auxiliary members present. A joint business session was held in the morning, with discussions on veteran’s issues and children and youth presentations, an update was given by Allen Pannell the Director of the Nebraska Veterans cemetery in Alliance Nebraska. The Auxiliary held their annual auction before lunch.

The afternoon session was held by the Legion and issues of Children and Youth, Boys State programs and legislative issues in the state, Membership, Americanism, and Children and Youth awards we handed out to the individual posts in the District. American Legion Riders Liason spoke about the benefits they bring to the organization. They are working on getting a Charter started in District One. They are asking eligible riders to step forward and help.

The Auxiliary held their business session, and discussed various issues.

An evening Banquet was held with a fine prime rib supper, entertainment was provided by the Hay Springs theatrical group. The guest speaker for the banquet was the Department Commander George Cyboron. Commander Cyboron spoke on the history of the American Legion which was organized in May 1919.

Presentation of scoop shovel award was given to Burdette Burkhart as a honorary member of the District. The main winner of the scoop shovel award was presented to Orville Weyers from Hay Springs, this award started in 1937.

Certificate of Appreciations was given to Karol Lockman, Darrell Marshall, Darius and Sharon Maltbie for their outstanding work in the VA Hospital in Hot Springs, SD.

A certificate of appreciation was also given to Larry Johnson for serving as the Sargent-at-arms for the last 13 years. The new Sargent-at-arms is Gene VonFarrell of Crawford.

A special National presentation was presented to Gunnar Riis for his being a representative and all the work he has done to help the veterans for the past 20 years.