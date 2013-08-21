Donna Meyer

Donna Meyers was born February 28, 1950 in Omaha, NE to Mary Meyers. She lived there until she met and married her best friend and soul mate, Lyndon Hooper, in 1975. She left the big city to follow Lyndon to God’s Country, Rushville, NE.

Lyndon became a brand inspector, and they moved to Ogallala, NE. In 1979, Lyndon and Donna moved back to the Hooper ranch, which she considered to be her one true home. Regardless of her job “title,” she was wife, mother, Nana and friend to all. Donna ran a rural mail route in the Sand hills for years where she looked after everyone along her route. She was the secretary for the principal at Rushville High School where she became mother to all the kids. Later, she had a floral and gift shop in Rushville, which became the gathering place for friends, family and kids. In 2002, Donna followed Lyndon to Winner, SD; this became their second home. Donna enjoyed being wherever Lyndon was, and she made friends along the way.

Donna and Lyndon opened their home to many young people over the years. Donna was hilarious, warm, caring, never met a stranger and so very giving. Everyone who knew her knew that her heart was as big as her laugh. Donna was all about family, friends, having fun and her love for God and Lyndon.

Lyndon and Donna shared 38 wonderful years together loving on their kids, Todd, Kari and Kory. Donna went to Heaven to love on God August 15, 2013. We were blessed to have her as a wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend and angel.

Services will be held for “Mrs. H.” Saturday, August 24, 2013 at 2p.m. in Rushville, NE at the Christian Community Center to celebrate this unforgettable and great lady.

She is survived by her husband, Lyndon, daughter, Kari (Nick) Jones and their children, Jozie and Alexzander, of Winner, SD, son, Kory (Sonja) and their children Lane, Kadence, Toni and Thomas, of Lakeside, NE and son, Todd Patrick (Bud), of Ormond Beach, FL, sister, Sue Patrick, of Ormond Beach, FL and brother, Edward (Patricia) Meyers, of Boise, ID and brother, Randy (Deb) Frey, of Longmont, CO and many family and friends that loved her dearly.

In Lieu of flowers the family would like memorials directed to the Ronald McDonald House at the University of NE Medical Center in memory of Donna