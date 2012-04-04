Area students win medals at CSC Scholastic Contest

Students from the region were among the medalists at the 52nd Scholastic Contest at Chadron State College on Friday, April 13.

Each year, the Scholastic Contest attracts the region’s brightest high school students. The annual event began in 1961 and is believed to the oldest and largest of its kind in the region. This year’s contest had 1,427 entries from 50 high schools.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top three placewinners for each test. The seniors who win gold in the Scholastic Contest qualify for CSC’s Scholastic Achievement Award, which covers the in-state portion of tuition for the next academic year. The winning school in each of the five divisions wins a plaque.

More information about the event, including a list of students who finished in the top 20 percent of each exam, may be found at www.csc.edu/scholastic.

Medalists from the Region: Drew Bryant, Cody-Kilgore High School, Bronze, Accounting; Anlan Cheney, Cody-Kilgore High School, Bronze, Vocabulary; Emma August, Gordon-Rushville High School, Gold, Consumer Issues; Audra Sasse, Gordon-Rushville High School, Gold, Nutrition and Family Health; Charmayne Strong, Gordon-Rushville High School, Gold, Veterinary Sciences; Jackie Bruns, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Eagle Cook-Off (team event); Brittany Hoagland, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Eagle Cook-Off (team event); Melissa Jech, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Agronomy and Rangeland Management; Shea Lindsey, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Human Development and Family Life; Shea Lindsey, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Teaching Presentation; Cali Mulcahy, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Eagle Cook-Off (team event); Krystal Nelson, Gordon-Rushville High School, Silver, Chemistry; Jordan Shadbolt, Gordon-Rushville High School, Bronze, Flash Fiction; Izoebelle Schneider, Hay Springs High School, Silver, Simulated News Reporting.

School Standings: Division III -- St. Thomas More High School at Rapid City (S.D.) 10.243, O’Neill High School 10.121, Chadron High School 9.452, West Holt High School at Atkinson 8.821, Valentine High School 8.778, Gordon-Rushville High School 6.971, Wright High School (Wyo.) 5.28, Bennett County High School at Martin (S.D.) 4.415, Mitchell High School 4.357, Ainsworth High School 4.193, Kimball High School 1.594, Saint Francis Indian School (S.D.) 0;

Division V -- Rock County High School at Bassett 8.315, Hay Springs High School 7.405, Leyton High School at Dalton 6.38, Arthur County High School 6.182, Banner County High School at Harrisburg 5.919, Hyannis High School 5.65, Anselmo-Merna High School 5.45, Rapid City Christian High School (S.D.) 4.435, Potter-Dix High School 3.779, Stuart High School 3.485, Sioux County High School at Harrison 2.917, Cody-Kilgore High School 2.821, Thedford High School 1.314, Edgemont High School (S.D.) 1.125