Area Hit Hard by Hail Storm

Photos by Colleen Harshman

A severe thunderstorm went through Sheridan County Friday evening about 5:30 pm with golf ball size hail and winds over 60 miles per hour, causing damage all over the Hay Springs area. Hay Springs suffered tree damage and several trees were blown over. Roof and window damage was also reported. There were numerous reports of power lines down and poles broken, as well as local farmers reporting the loss of crops.

The Hay Springs Fire Department responded to a call at the High School for reports of a gas leak and the roof being blown off. A portion of the auditorium roof was blown off allowing the rain water to flood a portion of the school. In addition to the roof damage, the shop windows were damaged by the hail. The extent of the damage has forced Hay Springs Schools to cancel school on Tuesday, September 3.

Firefighter Ralph Harshman and Sheridan County Deputy Everett Langford are pictured on the roof clearing the water off so it would slow the amount water running through the roof into the auditorium.

