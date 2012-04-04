Three Mustangs receive RHOP scholarships

The Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) is a cooperative program between Chadron State College and the Univeristy of Nebraska Medical Center. The purpose of the program is to recruit and educate traditional students from rural Nebraska who will return to practice in rural areas of the state. This program represents a commitment and dedication to the education of Nebraskans and quality health care for citizens of the state. Teale Beguin of Rushville was selected to participate in the nursing option. Ronelle Stevens of Rushville was selected to participate in the pharmacy option. Tessa Retzlaff of Clinton was selected to participate in the clinical laboratory science option.