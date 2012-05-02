A Gordon-Rushville classroom receives its wish list

A classroom in Gordon received funding from Bank of the West as part of the bank’s recent community contributions. The bank fulfilled teacher Mrs. Johnson’s wish list for her classroom of 12th grade students at Gordon-Rushville High School. The project named Stage A Play, received an interactive wireless tablet for use with the classroom whiteboard.

“With a whiteboard tablet my students can edit writing, find key concepts in reading passages then illustrate for the class in a quick and efficient way. Even grammar, which can be tedious, could become fun,” wrote Johnson in her project proposal. “I can visualize them doing peer editing. As one student writes on the tablet, others can give suggestions. It would be great for group dynamics and make learning fun.”

The Bank’s contributions through DonorsChoose.org support public school k-12 teacher and student needs throughout the bank’s 19-state footprint. Through the remainder of the school year, Bank of the West estimates it will contribute a total of $500,000 to approximately 1,000 classrooms.

“Bank of the West is proud to support teachers who play a critical role in advancing the learning opportunities for our children,” said Bank of the West Branch Manager, Patty Faulk. “Our branch is committed to the community in which we live and work, and my team members and I were pleased to contribute to a local teacher and her classroom.”

The team-up effort between DonorsChoose .org and Bank of the West is a unique social giving campaign where Bank of the West donates $25 for every new personal checking account opened between March 17 and April 27. The collaboration with the online charity is an opportunity for the branch to promote giving at a community level as the donations are channeled toward local classrooms in the towns where branches and their customers are located.

“Our collaboration with Bank of the West allows local branches to support local schools,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org. “This is a very exciting initiative for our organization and we’re thrilled to see Bank of the West help communities strengthen their schools.”