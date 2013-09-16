Gordon Movie Theater Survey

The Gordon Community Development Corporation is looking into re-opening the Gordon Movie Theater. The theater would be open 2-3 nights per week and managed by community organizations. The GCDC wants to know if there is an interest in re-opening the theater, and if people would attend movies there. Please respond to the questions below.

 

 

