Rushville museum to celebrate fifty years

The Sheridan County Historical Society was temporarily organized on June 19, 1933. Officers elected were B.J. Peterson, President, C.S. Marcy, 1st VP, Frank P. Coats, 2nd VP, Mrs. Grace Hummel, Sec., L.G. Lohmeyer, Trea. On July 31, 1933, the society held its first meeting and became a permanent organization. On June 12, 1957 the society was reorganized as a non-profit corporation. C.E. Benschoter was named chairman, and J.E. Reid was named secretary.

In April, 1958, the society leased the basement of the old McPharland building for a museum. R.W. Buchan was appointed curator. In December, 1960, a fund raising project began for a permanent home for the society. In July, 1961, property consisting of two lots and a house was purchased. On May 7, 1962, this property was dedicated.

Governor Morrison was the guest speaker at the dedication and is pictured with Chris Jungck, 99 years old, the oldest person in Sheridan county at the time. Now, 50 years later, the museum is having a 50 year celebration Saturday, May 26. Plan on joining us and see what Chris’ granddaughter has done in the museum this winter and spring.

In November, 1962, a one-tenth mill levy was passed for the support of The Sheridan County Historical Society. In 1967, committees were set up in Rushville, Gordon, and Hay Springs to promote and gather the history and historic items of each town and area. Dave Perkins is the curator of the society. He takes care of the Insurance, utility bills, and etc. for the museums in Hay Springs, Gordon and Rushville.

Watch for more information in the paper the two weeks before the May 26 celebration.