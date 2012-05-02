Construction starts on Rushville cell tower

By Clint Andersen

Construction began Wednesday on a new Viaero cell phone tower in Rushville. The 150 foot tall tower is being erected just east of the Pump and Pantry.

According to Matt Rodgers, Viaero’s Foundation Manager, the tower will be built in two stages. The first stage is pouring the foundation, which will be finished this week, before the second stage of constructing the tower begins after the concrete cures.