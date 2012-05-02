Construction starts on Rushville cell tower
News
By Clint Andersen
Construction began Wednesday on a new Viaero cell phone tower in Rushville. The 150 foot tall tower is being erected just east of the Pump and Pantry.
According to Matt Rodgers, Viaero’s Foundation Manager, the tower will be built in two stages. The first stage is pouring the foundation, which will be finished this week, before the second stage of constructing the tower begins after the concrete cures.
The crew of six will prepare the site and excavate a hole 33’6” x 33’6” x 5’ deep. This hole will be filled with 13,000 pounds of rebar and 110 yards of concrete. When the first stage is finished, there will be a building pad, a generator pad, and a 1,000 gallon propane tank on the site which will also have its own backup generator.
Because the project is so large, Viaero is using several local concrete companies to provide cement for the foundation. Once the concrete is poured, it will take about ten days to cure.