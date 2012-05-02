Seventeen individuals indicted for distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

United States Attorney Brendan V. Johnson announced today that 17 individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug distribution offenses alleged to have occurred in and around the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The charges follow a large controlled substances investigation by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety (OST-DPS) and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, whose member agencies include Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Pierre Police Department, and the OST-DPS. Those named in the indictment include:

• Richard Marshall, 44, of Batesland – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and one count of distributing marijuana.

• Lorenzo Camacho Taragno, 42, of Gordon, Nebraska – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Reyes Chavez-Rojo, 23, of Rapid City – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Billi American Horse, 23, of Gordon, Nebraska – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Jimmy Bravo, 26, of Oglala – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

• Elwanda Fire Thunder, 47, of Kyle – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Kimberly Janis, 49, of Pine Ridge – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Zeno Little, 55, of Porcupine – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

• Norton Little Spotted Horse, 52, of Chadron, Nebraska – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

• Moses Montileaux, Jr., 30, of Rapid City – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

• Moses Montileaux, Sr., 60, of Potato Creek – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Whisper Montileaux, 29, of Gordon, Nebraska – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Stephanie Standing Bear, 37, of Kyle – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Edward Vocu, 55, of Kyle – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Theresa Vocu, 43, of Kyle – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Cassie Winters, 27, of Porcupine – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

• Wesley Yellow Horse, Sr., 56, of Oglala – charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The methamphetamine conspiracy charge alleges a quantity of 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and is punishable by a mandatory term of 10 years in prison to life, a $10,000,000 fine, or both.

The marijuana conspiracy charge alleges a quantity of 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and is punishable by a mandatory term of 5 years in prison to and a maximum term of 40 years, a $5,000,000 fine, or both.

The cocaine conspiracy charge is punishable by a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both.

The marijuana distribution charge is punishable by a maximum term of 5 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both.

“Today’s indictments represent a significant chapter in the ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal drug trafficking in communities throughout South Dakota. I am grateful for the close cooperation among federal, tribal, and state law enforcement officers who have work diligently on these cases,” US Attorney Johnson said. “These are serious offenses, and we will continue our efforts to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute large-scale drug conspiracies in South Dakota.”

To date, 10 individuals have been arrested. No further details regarding the cases will be available until the individuals have appeared in federal court. The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and all of the individuals named in the indictment are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

In addition to officers and agents serving with the OST-DPS and the Safe Trails Task Force, other law enforcement agencies which have assisted in the investigation and arrests include the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshal’s Service (USMS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the South Dakota National Guard, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), the Martin Police Department, and the Gordon (Nebraska) Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ted McBride.