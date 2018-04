Cancellations

G-R Sporting Events for Friday and Saturday

High School Football at Bridgeport on Friday: THIS GAME HAS BEEN CANCELED.

High School Volleyball at Lead/Deadwood on Saturday: G-R WILL NOT BE ATTENDING THE INVITE DUE TO THE WEATHER.

Middle School Volleyball Tournament at Rushville on Saturday: THE INVITE HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO THE WEATHER.

Middle School Football Game at Bennett County on Saturday: G-R WILL NOT TRAVEL TO MARTIN, SD TOMORROW TO PLAY. WE ARE LOOKING TO RESCHEDULE THIS GAME.

Hay Springs Sporting Events for Friday and Saturday

VOLLEYBALL AND FOOTBALL AT MULLEN HAVE BEEN MOVED TO MONDAY, OCTOBER 7. VB at 3:30 and FB at 6:30

JH and HS VB in Gordon/Rushville on Monday, 10/7 will be rescheduled at a later time also.

ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE SCHOOL 308-638-4434

ALSO, JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL AT GORDON/RUSHVILLE HAS BEEN CANCELLED.