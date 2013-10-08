Whirl Wind Skate Park now a reality
By Janet Skinner
Mother Nature gave volunteers a prefect day to install equipment at Whirl Wind Skate Park Wednesday, October 2, 2013, in memory of Trey Lamont. Trina Janis, Lamont’s mom, had been working hard to make her son’s dream come true, and with the help of the community, that dream is now a reality. It was emotional as she watched the wonderful individuals build the park so the skaters of Gordon had a real place to skate.
By Spring, all of the landscaping should be done and the memorial bench in honor of Lamont will be placed. There will be an opening ceremony during that time also. A full article will be done following the grand opening.
2 comments
Amber ryan Wednesday, 09 October 2013 18:39 Comment Link
I know you have been working hard to make this dream come true congratulations
Tammy L Grey Eagle Snyder Tuesday, 08 October 2013 17:57 Comment Link
T his is wonderful news, Trina!