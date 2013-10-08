Whirl Wind Skate Park now a reality

Volunteers from the Lions Club, community and a couple of city employees worked all day last Wednesday putting up ramps, grind rails and benches at the new Whirl Wind Skate Park in Gordon, Neb. Pictured left to right: Ken Gibson, Fred Russell,Dale Adkinson, Elder Tanner Copher, Elder Andrew West, Kelly Grant, Mike Winters, Ken Ward, Fred Hlava, Terry Eaton, Shane Pascale, Brian Rumpza (installation specialist), Andrea Fast Horse and Lyle Conquering Bear. Volunteers from the Lions Club, community and a couple of city employees worked all day last Wednesday putting up ramps, grind rails and benches at the new Whirl Wind Skate Park in Gordon, Neb. Pictured left to right: Ken Gibson, Fred Russell,Dale Adkinson, Elder Tanner Copher, Elder Andrew West, Kelly Grant, Mike Winters, Ken Ward, Fred Hlava, Terry Eaton, Shane Pascale, Brian Rumpza (installation specialist), Andrea Fast Horse and Lyle Conquering Bear. Photo by Janet Skinner

By Janet Skinner

Mother Nature gave volunteers a prefect day to install equipment at Whirl Wind Skate Park Wednesday, October 2, 2013, in memory of Trey Lamont. Trina Janis, Lamont’s mom, had been working hard to make her son’s dream come true, and with the help of the community, that dream is now a reality. It was emotional as she watched the wonderful individuals build the park so the skaters of Gordon had a real place to skate. 

By Spring, all of the landscaping should be done and the memorial bench in honor of Lamont will be placed. There will be an opening ceremony during that time also. A full article will be done following the grand opening.

Click here to see more photos of the construction

Last modified onThursday, 10 October 2013 10:22

Related items

More in this category: « Sheridan County 4-H public speaking contest Work begins on Gordon Movie Theater »

2 comments

  • Amber ryan
    Amber ryan Wednesday, 09 October 2013 18:39 Comment Link

    I know you have been working hard to make this dream come true congratulations

  • Tammy L Grey Eagle Snyder
    Tammy L Grey Eagle Snyder Tuesday, 08 October 2013 17:57 Comment Link

    T his is wonderful news, Trina!

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top