Work begins on Gordon Movie Theater

Last week workers began opening up the Gordon Movie Theater for ventilation and built a barricade around the entrance. Electricity has been restored to the building and ventilation has begun. A volunteer cleanup was scheduled for last Saturday, but has been rescheduled due to the weather. The roof is scheduled to be repaired this week to prevent any new moisture from entering the structure.

In a recent survey conducted by the Gordon Community Development Corporation, 98 percent of the 980 surveyed said they would attend movies at the theater, should it re-open, 82 percent of whom would do so on at least a monthly basis. Ninety-eight percent of those surveyed also felt the re-opening of the theater to be a worthwhile project for the Community Development Corporation.