Walgren Lake now open
Thanks to the hard work and diligence of the Walgren Lake Committee, the recreation area will now be open for the rest of the winter season. The committee was able to reach an agreement with the game and parks last week regarding the care of the area through the winter and the barriers were removed by the end of the week. A cleanup day is now being organized for this Saturday.