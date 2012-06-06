Gordon skate park plans nearing completion

By Ang Gilchrist

Trey LaMont had a dream. He was an avid skateboarder and wanted a skate park built in Gordon. Tragically, Trey lost his life at the age of 17 in a car accident in July of 2009. In response to his death and to continue his dream, his family and friends approached the City of Gordon about building the skate park. Through fundraising and grants, a total of $22,000 has been raised, including a $10,000 Tony Hawk Grant that has to be used by January 2013.

The proposed skate park has been designed by Outdoor Recreation Products of Elkhorn, Neb., and includes a skate bench, grind rail, quarter pipe, ramps and launch boxes, with a total cost of nearly $50,000. The remaining funding will come from donations and applying for grants, with a completion date by the end of this summer. The planning progress of the skate park will be discussed at the next City of Gordon meeting held June 14, at 6:00 p.m. in the basement of the city auditorium. All interested people are encouraged to attend.