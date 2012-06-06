Dental Day another big success

For the 9th consecutive year, students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry headed west to be a part of Dental Day. A total of 246 Children without dental insurance were treated in Sidney, Gordon, and Chadron.

“Dental Day was a great success once again,” Janelle Hansen of Panhandle Public Health District said. “So many kids got the necessary care Dental Day provides, plus the students gained great clinical experience.” Hansen is one of the coordinators behind the annual event.

Forty-five students studying dentistry and dental hygiene at UNMC, accompanied by 6 Residents, and 14 faculty members, participated in the Panhandle-wide event. Children were seen at Gordon Memorial Hospital, CAP-WN Dental Clinic (Dr. Gioia) in Chadron, and Summit Dental Clinic (Dr. Neal) and Life Smiles of Sidney (Dr. Hlavinka).

Recruiting appropriate kids and scheduling pre-screening appointments are vital to the outcome of this event. School nurses and dental office staff play a key role in completing these processes. Other dentists participating in the pre-screenings include: Dr. Jacoby, Bridgeport; Dr. Moody, Crawford; Dr. Jensen, Oshkosh.

“Preparing for Dental Day involves many logistics,” Becky Corman, public health nurse with PPHD stated. “The extensive planning process includes coordination with many players, including the participating dentists, Gordon Memorial Hospital, UNMC, and PPHD, to result in such a great number of kids receiving dental care. We are glad to be a part of a great ongoing program like Dental Day.”

For additional information about dental health or Dental Days, visit www.pphd.org.