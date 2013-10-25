Gordon man arrested after shooting passing vehicle

A Gordon man was arrested early Sunday morning after repeatedly firing an AR-15 rifle at a passing vehicle. According to Deputy Sheridan County Attorney, Jamian Simmons, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, officers with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched to investigate a report that two individuals living south of Gordon had been driving home on a section line road when their vehicle was fired upon multiple times.

Bullets struck the drivers side fender of the vehicle, one of the wheel wells, the truck box, and one bullet passed through the cab of the vehicle, narrowly missing one of the passengers. According to Simmons, neither of the passengers were struck by the bullets, but one received minor injuries from broken glass.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, October 20, Patrick Peterson of Gordon turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office and was arrested on various felonies related to the shooting. Peterson later posted bond and was released. An AR-15 rifle was recovered from a location near Peterson’s home. Simmons stated that charges are pending, although no formal charges have been filed at this time.