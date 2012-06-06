4-H youth camp proved to be fun and educational

By Ang Gilchrist

A two-day 4-H youth development camp was held last week in Rushville. The camp was presented by the University of Nebraska Lincoln Extention office. The camp offered participants hands-on experience in a selection of over thirty different classes including leather crafting, beading, sewing, bb guns, baking, LEGO robots, goats, horses, and basic electricity, just to name a few. The camp was well-attended by area children looking to extend their knowledge in many areas.

Extention agent Cindy Tusler said the camp is a great way to expose children to 4-H and show them that the program offers much more than just livestock. “4-H is a positive youth development model,” said Tusler.

With the help of over forty volunteers, this year’s camp was deemed a success. According to Debra Austin of the Extention Office in Rushville, the camp gave the older 4-H members an opportunity to extend their leadership skills while helping mentor the younger members throughout the various classes. The camp was held at the Rushville Middle School cafeteria, which allowed each camp member to take advantage of the free lunch program offered throughout the summer months. This was the fourth year the camp was held, a tradition the Extention Office plans to continue well in to the future.

The camp was sponsored and supplied by the Sheridan County Farm Bureau and Ideal Market of Rushville, along with Morford’s Decorating Center, Bean Broker, and Safeway of Chadron.