VA Black Hills HCS supports veterans impacted by winter storm Atlas

VA Black Hills Health Care System (VABHHCS) recognizes the significant impact winter storm Atlas had to Veterans and other people in communities throughout western South Dakota. Veterans who have experienced stress or other losses are highly encouraged to contact VA Black Hills. VA provides many social services, mental wellness counseling, and can provide additional assistance to those enrolled for VA Healthcare.

In addition to the two main campus locations in Ft. Meade and Hot Springs, SD, VABHHCS also manages Veteran (VA) clinics in Rapid City, Pierre, Eagle Butte, Mission, Winner, and Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Locations in Nebraska include Scottsbluff and Gordon; Wyoming Veterans receive care in the Newcastle, WY clinic.

Veterans impacted by the storm are encouraged to call VA Black Hills HCS at 877-339-6837 for more information and assistance.