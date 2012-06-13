Two fires break out in Whiteclay Monday

In a very strange situation, two unrelated fires broke out at the same location on Monday afternoon south of Whiteclay. The first fire at Charlie Colwell’s residence burned some old farm equipment, a small building, about eight tons of hay and some grass. The fire is thought to have originated from a spark near the highway, as the trail of burned grass leads from the road.

A house also caught fire late Monday morning, and has been determined to be completely unrelated to the grass fire on the same property. The fire marshall investigating the incident determined the fire to be electrical, and stated that, in all his years in the field, he had never encountered a coincidence like this.