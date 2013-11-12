Gordon Memorial Health Services Announces New CEO

The Gordon Memorial Health Services board of directors announced October 23, that Joshua R. Kotter has been appointed chief executive officer of Gordon Memorial Health Services.

Kotter previously worked as executive hospital administrator and general counsel at Prowers County Hospital District in Lamar, Colorado, and will replace interim CEO Jim McHugh who has served at Gordon Memorial Health Services since May, since Jim LeBrun’s departure in April 2013.

“We welcome Josh and his family to Gordon,” said Carol Balius, Board of Directors Chairman. “His health care expertise and his enthusiasm will be very beneficial to us and our community.”

Kotter assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics Monday November 4, 2013.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of Gordon Memorial Hospital as CEO,” said Kotter. “The hospital is a vital part of health care in this area. I am excited to help Gordon Memorial Health Services, and my family and I are extremely excited to be a part of this community.”

Kotter joined Prowers County Hospital District in 2012. He oversaw the entire organization as part of administration, as general legal counsel, and reporting directly to the board of directors. Prior to that, he worked at Utah Navajo Health System, Inc. as a chief operating officer level administrator and as their general legal counsel. Kotter holds his baccalaureate degree from Brigham Young University, as well as his Juris Doctorate (law) Degree and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from Case Western Reserve University.