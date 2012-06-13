Dry lightning causes 3 fires Tuesday afternoon

A total of three grass fires were started in the Gordon area by dry lighting from a passing storm system Tuesday afternoon. The storm produced very little rain, and caused wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour, making the situation even worse. One fire was about 35 miles south of Gordon, and 15 miles east. Another was 15 miles east and about 12 miles north. A total of approximately 80 acres burned on these two fires. The third fire occured about 13 miles south and 3 miles east of Gordon. The total acres burned has not yet been determined. The fire split off into four separate fingers, but the crews on hand were still able to contain and distinguish the flames quickly. Around 28 fire fighters were on hand to combat the three blazes, operating nine grass rigs and two tankers.