Sheridan County Commissioners - November 25, 2013

Present were Chairman Dan Kling, Commissioners Jack Andersen and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

Building Superintendent Dwaine Sones reported that one of the three hanging heaters in the County maintenance shop in Rushville had expired. The Commissioners approved Sones’ plan to install a single 30-foot, hanging tube heater in the shop. The two working heaters are to be removed from the shop; one will be installed in the Gordon shop and the other kept in storage as a spare. The Commissioners also instructed Sones to proceed with the renovation of the first-floor courthouse restroom by installing ADA compliant fixtures and new tile on the floor and walls.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester met with the Board to set a date for the hearing of protests on roadside mowing charges. Landowners for whom the County mowed will be receiving a bill in the near future and those who feel they have reasonable cause to protest will be heard on Monday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m.

The Commissioners continued their discussion of Elected Officials salaries, the E-911 equipment update and the fee collection resolution that funds the E-911 program. No action was taken on any of these.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board is Monday, December 9 at 9:00. At 10:00 there will be a special seminar on how property tax values are set. The seminar will be presented by an experienced Assessor/Commissioner/Appraiser/TERC member and a representative from the Nebraska Department of Revenue. All interested parties are cordially invited to attend.

Submitted by James Krotz

