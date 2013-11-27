Property Tax Seminar to be held December 9

Ever wonder how the value of your taxable property is determined? Residents of Sheridan County will have the opportunity to learn about that process at a public seminar on Monday, December 9.

The Sheridan County Commissioners and County Assessor invite all interested persons to attend this free seminar at the County Courthouse in Rushville beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Presenters for the seminar will be Susan Lore of Alliance and Mark Loose of Scottsbluff. Ms Lore has served as a County Assessor, a real estate appraiser and a member of the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission. She currently serves as a County Commissioner in Box Butte County. Mr. Loose is the Field Liaison to some panhandle counties for the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Using the property of one of the Sheridan County Commissioners as an example the presenters will lead participants through the process of determining assessed value.

The seminar is open to all interested parties – not just residents of Sheridan County. Monday, December 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse in Rushville.