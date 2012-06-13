Nailtastic Salon opens in Gordon

Whether you are looking to pamper yourself, a bridal party, or a young girls’ birthday party, you don’t have to look any further than Nailtastic Salon at 237 N. Main in Gordon. Step inside and you will be greeted with bright, cheerful colors and a “fun in the sun” atmosphere.

Nailtastic Salon offers services including manicure, pedicure, acrylic nails, and shellac. If you are suffering from dry and flaky skin on your hands, knees, or elbows you can try the paraffin wax treatment. A paraffin wax treatment is when you dip your hands into a pot of warm wax and allow it to cool and harden. When the wax is peeled off, it removes dead skin cells and leaves your skin silky smooth and moisturized.

The new salon is owned and managed by Markee Fish. After earning her degree at A Plus Nail Academy in Grand Island, Neb., Fish gained valuable experience by working with her mother at the shop they opened in Aurora, Neb. Seeing a need for a nail salon in this area, Fish and her two year old daughter, Macie, moved back to Gordon to open her new business. Fish has several family members in the community, including her three sisters.

The Nailtastic Salon is open Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment can call the salon (308) 282-2185 or Markee’s cell phone (308) 360-0057.

There will also be an open house from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 18, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.