2013 Trees of Love/Mitten Tree Project

As we approach a special season of caring and giving this Christmas, GIVE (Generations in Volunteer Efforts) for Sheridan County, volunteers and local banks are once again capturing the loving spirit by sponsoring the 2013 Trees of Love and Mitten Trees for the senior residents of Hay Springs’ Pioneer Manor, Gordon Countryside Care and Rushville’s Parkview Lodge and the children of our Head Start center. Bank of the West in Gordon and the Security First Banks in Hay Springs and Rushville are hosting the Trees.

In the past many organizations and individuals have taken this opportunity to purchase gifts for the residents whose names are on the trees. Some have crocheted, knit or purchased mittens to help keep little hands warm at the Head Start Centers. Kickoff for this year’s project has already begun .

GIVE is asking the public to visit one of these locations, select a tree ornament with suggested gift ideas for one or more residents, buy a present for that individual(s), wrap it, attach the tree ornament to the gift, and return to the bank and place it under the tree. Mittens can also be left under the bank trees.

Completion date for this project is close of business, December 18, at all three locations. GIVE volunteers will be responsible for delivering your gifts and mittens in time for holiday parties. If you miss the December 18 deadline, please deliver your gift directly to the facility where your individual resides. Questions may be directed to Barb or Kay at the GIVE office, 327-5630.

Your support of this project is greatly appreciated!